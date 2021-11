(WTVO) — It could be harder to find the “Elf on the Shelf” at stores this year.

The elves are made in China, and their delivery to the U.S. may be stalled by the backlog of inventory at major ports.

The company that makes the elves reportedly tried to avoid this by starting production earlier, but was met with labor and material shortages in Asia, and was followed by slower shipping at a higher cost.