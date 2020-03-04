Elgin funeral home to hold service for unclaimed veteran

ELGIN, Ill. (WGN) — An Elgin funeral home is holding services for an unclaimed veteran Wednesday morning.

A public funeral for Ronald George Olson will take place at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. Olson died last month at the age of 83.

Olson served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer with Company C, 34th Engineering Battalion from 1959 to 1961.

At the time of his passing, no living family had been identified.

This isn’t the first time Symonds-Madison Funeral Home has honored an unclaimed veteran. Back in January, a funeral for unclaimed vet John James Murphy drew hundreds of people.

The owners of Symonds-Madison decided to launch Operation LOVE, which stands for “Love Our Veterans Elgin” to support similar efforts.

“Operation LOVE is our answer. For every veteran who fears being forgotten, we will find someone to be their friend,” owner Daniel Symonds told the Chicago Tribune.

The visitation for Olson will take place at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, at 305 Park Street in Elgin. There will then be a procession to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

