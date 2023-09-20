FREMONT, Calif. (WTVO) — Elon Musk’s Neuralink company has received FDA approval to seek human volunteers to have a computer chip implanted in their brain.

The company says its goal is to connect human brains to computers, and wants to first test its technology on people with paralysis, according to the BBC.

According to Reuters, the company sought approval to implant the devices in 10 people.

A robot will be used to surgically place 64 flexible threads, thinner than a human hair, into the brain which will allow Neuralink’s N1 implant to record and transmit brain signals to an app, which will decode how the person intends to move.

Those suffering from quadriplegia due to injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the trial. Eligible candidates must be over the age of 22 and have a “consistent and reliable caregiver.”

Those who participate in the 18-month study will spend at least two hours a week on the interface during research sessions.

Neuralink is one of several companies developing a brain-computer interface (BCI) and has previously conducted trials in animals.

Musk has previously hyped up Neuralink, a start-up he acquired, as a company working on an all-encompassing brain-computer that would allow for potential telepathy and help humans keep up with AI.