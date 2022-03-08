WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Lynching could become a federal hate crime for the first time in history.

Congress has given the final approval to “The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.” Emmet Till was from Chicago and was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955 when he was just 14-years-old. His mutilated body was returned home, where his mother demanded his casket be opened for the world to see. The images were published across the country.

The outrage that followed is often credited with sparking the modern Civil Rights Movement.

“It was a great moment to know that this point in our history we have acknowledged the obvious, that lynching was one of the darkest chapters in the American history books,” said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.