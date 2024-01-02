NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVO) — ESPN apologized on Monday after showing a Bourbon Street walker engaged in Bourbon Street activities often reserved for Mardi Gras.

During the second half of the Sugar Bowl — a college football semifinal game between Washington and Texas in New Orleans — the network showed a clip of people wandering nearby Bourbon Street.

Unfortunately for ESPN, a woman took the camera opportunity to ‘flash’ her breasts for a nationwide audience.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Washington emerged victorious 37-31 and will now face Michigan in the College Football Championship.