Evers orders National Guard to Wauwatosa ahead of police shooting verdict

This undated family photo provided by Taleavia Cole shows her brother Alvin Cole, left. Wauwatosa, Wis., Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old outside a mall in February, 2020 after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the mall. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Taleavia Cole via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Wauwatosa as the city braces for civil unrest ahead of an announcement in a police involved shooting.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is expected to decide on whether to file criminal charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside the Mayfair Mall in February.

Police said Cole ran from officers and fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.

According to WITI, attorneys for Cole’s family say they have video evidence and witness statements that disprove the police record. The Cole family did acknowledge that Cole had a gun, but deny that he pointed it at officers, and said it was not loaded.

Mensah was suspended from the police force in July, based on a complaint from the family of Jay Anderson, who was shot and killed by Mensah in 2016. The attorney in the case argued Mensah had violated law enforcement code. Mensah has appealed the decision.

Mensah has been involved in three fatal shootings in five years, WITI reported. Two of the shootings were ruled as justified.

In advance of the District Attorney’s announcement, the Wauwatosa School District shifted all students to remote learning for the rest of the week, municipal court was canceled, and many businesses began boarding up their windows and closing at 3 p.m.

