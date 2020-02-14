Evidence in trash can links dead neighbor to missing SC girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say they found a man dead inside his South Carolina home shortly after finding an item from a missing 6-year-old girl inside his trash can.

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared Monday while playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus in Cayce.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, although details about how she died have not been released.

Cayce Police say the girl’s body was found Thursday in the woods, and police think it was put there after investigators found the evidence inside the trash can of a neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

