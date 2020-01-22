Express, seeking revival, to close 100 stores

A walker passes an Express Men store at the Galleria Mall in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Mall-based clothing chain Express says it plans to close about 100 stores by 2020 as part of an overall strategy to cut $80 million in annual expenses over the next three years. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Express, a staple in US malls, will close about 100 stores as part of a restructuring plan as the chain grapples with drastic changes in where people spend their shopping dollars.

The retailer that caters to younger shoppers said earlier this month said it was laying of 10% of the staff at its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and its New York City design studio.

Express said Wednesday that it can cut its costs by $80 million partially through the store closures, nine of which took place in 2019.

It plans to close another 31 stores this year, and 35 more by the end of next year.

