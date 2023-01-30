ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Federal Aviation Administration is adding new safeguards to the nation’s air traffic control system.

It comes after a system failure earlier this month that disrupted thousands of flights. The FAA said in a letter to lawmakers that a federal manager must be present anytime a contractor works with air traffic control software.

It is designed to keep any errors from getting into the backup database.

Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled back on January 11 when a contractor accidentally deleted a data file.