(WTVO) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced strict penalties, including a $35,000 fine or imprisonment, for unruly passengers.
The agency released a statement over the weekend, saying, “Historically, the agency has addressed unruly-passenger incidents using a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties. Effective immediately, however, the FAA will not address these cases with warnings or counseling. The agency will pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members. This policy will be in effect through March 30, 2021.
“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines up to $35,000 and imprisonment. This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers safety functions,” the statement continued.
MORE HEADLINES:
- COVID-19 vaccine ‘a dose of hope’ for nursing home residents longing to see loved ones face-to-face
- These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump
- Freeport offender traveled to have sex with minor, authorities say
- FAA to fine or imprison unruly airline passengers
- IHSA sports still on pause, IHSA still hopeful of getting in all seasons
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!