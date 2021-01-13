FAA to fine or imprison unruly airline passengers

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. The FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jets for nearly two years due to a pair of disastrous crashes that killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(WTVO) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced strict penalties, including a $35,000 fine or imprisonment, for unruly passengers.

The agency released a statement over the weekend, saying, “Historically, the agency has addressed unruly-passenger incidents using a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties. Effective immediately, however, the FAA will not address these cases with warnings or counseling. The agency will pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members. This policy will be in effect through March 30, 2021.

“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines up to $35,000 and imprisonment. This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers safety functions,” the statement continued.

