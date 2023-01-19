MENLO PARK, Calif. (WTVO) — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, could be about to “free the nipple” after its oversight board said nudity rules should be overhauled, but only for transgender or non-binary users.

The board’s Tuesday decision overturned Instagram’s original decision in 2021 and 2022 to remove two photos posted by the same U.S.-based couple who identify as transgender and non-binary. The photos showed images of the couple bare-chested with nipples covered and had captions discussing transgender health care.

The posts were initially removed by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, for violating the platform’s Sexual Solicitation and Community Standards. But Meta restored the posts after finding they were removed in error following the Oversight Board accepting the case to repeal the decision.

“Here, the Board finds that Meta’s policies on adult nudity result in greater barriers to expression for women, trans, and gender non-binary people on its platforms,” the board wrote in its decision.

“The same image of female-presenting nipples would be prohibited if posted by a cisgender woman but permitted if posted by an individual self-identifying as non-binary,” the board noted in its decision.

Meriam Webster defines “cis-gendered” persons as being someone “whose gender identify corresponds with the sex a person had or was identified as having at birth.”

The decision also recommends Meta define “clear, objective, rights-respecting criteria” for its Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard.

The board’s decisions on specific posts or accounts are binding, but policy recommendations are not, meaning Meta can choose whether to adopt changes suggested by the board.

A Meta spokesperson said they “welcome the board’s decision in this case.”

“We had reinstated this content prior to the decision, recognizing that it should not have been taken down. We are constantly evaluating our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone. We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements,” the spokesperson added.