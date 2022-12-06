(WTVO) — Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has threatened to remove news from the platform if Congress passes a bill that would make it easier for news organizations to negotiate fees for content shared on the platform.

Reuters reported that lawmakers are considering the addition of the Journalism Compensation and Preservation Act (JCPA) to a broader annual defense bill, in an effort to compensate local news organizations.

Media companies say Meta makes large sums of money from news articles shared on Facebook.

Meta claims Facebook increases traffic to smaller news outlets.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, said, “If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether”.

A similar law passed in Australia led to Facebook news feeds shutting down there, in 2021. Meta later restored service after brokering a deal with the government.

If passed, the JCPA would also apply to platforms like Google.

According to CNN, civil society groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday, saying passage of the act could aid the spread of “disinformation” by allowing news sites to sue the platforms for reducing a story’s reach.