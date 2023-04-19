(WTVO) — A judge has tentatively approved a new Facebook settlement, and it could mean more payouts for users.

Residents who were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022 are eligible.

Facebook’s $725 million settlement is part of a user data lawsuit. The social media company was sued over its involvement in a data harvesting scandal.

The company allowed up to 87 million users’ personal data to be shared with third parties.

Residents can submit their claim online or by mail any time before August 25.

More information on the settlement and how to participate can be found here.