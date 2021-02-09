Family of Naperville man who killed himself after believing he lost over $730K sues Robinhood

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WGN) — The Robinhood trading app is being sued over the suicide of a college student from Naperville.

Alexander Kearns was a graduate of Neuqua Valley High School and opened a Robinhood account while still in high school.

Last June, the 20-year-old made an options trade that he believed lost more than $730,000. Money he did not have.

His family said he took a screenshot and wrote a suicide note. His body was found the next day. He had thrown himself in front of a train.

In truth, he did not lose that money because the trade was just an option, but Alex did not understand that.

His family says Robinhood should never have given almost a million dollars worth of leverage to someone with no income.

