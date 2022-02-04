Family sues after DNA test reveals daughter isn’t related to dad

AKRON, Ohio (WTVO) — An family is suing an Ohio fertility clinic after a DNA test revealed their daughter is unrelated to her dad.

According to the lawsuit, Jeanine and John “Mike” Harvey learned their daughter Jessica was not biologically related to her father when a DNA test showed “no genetic relation” between the two.

The couple claims the Summa Health System used sperm from a stranger during a 1991 fertility procedure which resulted in the birth of their daughter, Jessica.

According to ABC News, the family said it learned the truth after they bought Jessica a DNA test, prior to a trip to Europe in 2020.

“How cool, we thought, it would be to connect with distant relatives in the countries that we might be visiting,” Jeanine said.

They were expecting to see a family tree of Mike’s Italian-Sicilian heritage but found out that Jessica was of Irish, English, German, Welsh and French descent.

“Learning that your entire reality isn’t what you believed it to be is hard to explain,” Mike told Good Morning America. “It’s like waking up in someone else’s life.”

Jessica said she tracked down her biological father through ancestry.com, and he confirmed that he had gave his sperm to the clinic to inseminate his wife on the same day the Harveys were in the office.

“My priority going forward is focusing on my family, regardless of DNA or blood,” she said.

The Harvey’s are suing Dr. Nicholas Spirtos and Summa Health System for malpractice, negligence, and fraud.