ALBERTSON, N.Y. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man in New York returned home from work Wednesday to find the family dog had killed his 70-year-old wife.

According to WABC, Marina Verriest’s husband told police that he found the 7-year-old pit bull dragging his wife through the backyard when he returned home around 1 p.m.

Police said when the husband arrived, “the dog was still eating on the body,” according to the New York Post.

When police arrived at the scene, the dog turned on them when they arrived and an officer shot and killed it, officials said.

“The scene was pretty horrific. We don’t know what time the attack took place but there was obviously a lot of mutilation on the body and the arm, the face, the legs,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a press conference.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the dog was owned by the couple’s son, who had died several weeks ago in a motorcycle crash. Police also said they believe the dog had been living with the family its entire life.

“We don’t know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman,” Ryder said. “There had been no previous domestic calls to the home or calls regarding the dog.”