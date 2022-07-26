CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVO) — The founder and CEO of the fast-food chain Raising Cane’s announced that he had purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets and plans to share any winnings from the $810 million jackpot with his employees.

Todd Graves wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

Graves spent $100,000 on the $2 tickets, and said if any of the tickets is a winner, he will distribute the money through the company.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said in a news release, according to USA Today. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The $830 million jackpot is the third highest in Mega Millions history. The drawing will take place Tuesday at 10 p.m. CT. The odds of winning are more than 300 million to one. The cash option for the $830 million prize is about $488 million minus taxes. There have been 28 consecutive Mega Millions drawings without a winner.