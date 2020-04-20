Father, mother shot to death while 3 children were inside the home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN) — The families of two homicide victims in Utah are asking for prayers for the couple’s three children.

Police found Tony and Katherine Butterfield dead at their home Saturday.

Their children were inside the house at the time of the crime.

The victims’ families say they’ll pray for the perpetrators.

The calm evening leaves little trace of the chaos that struck a West Jordan neighborhood just hours earlier.

Police say the Butterfields were shot after a suspect broke in to the house in the middle of the night. But, apparently, they we’re able to fight back and wound the suspect with a knife before they died.

“We know that two people were killed, but now we need to find out the who and the and the why,” said Sgt. J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department.

Police spent all day looking for the killer.

Aerial video shows cones that may mark a blood trail leading away from the home.

Cops think the suspect is likely seriously injured.

“We don’t know the whole story. You know, it’s just sad that a mother and father had to pass away,” Holt said.

The couple had a landscaping business and was active in their church.

Their bishop said the Butterfield’s were the first to reach out and help those in need.

They were obviously loved. Making this as confusing as it is tragic.

A GoFundMe page is collecting donations for the families.

