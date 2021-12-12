Fauci defends boosters amid equity concerns

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Chief White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci defended giving Americans booster shots, even though less wealthy nations are struggling to get vaccines.

The World Health Organization warned this week that the omicron variant could lead to wealthier nations hording vaccines at the expense of other countries.

Fauci said that it is possible to both vaccinate Americans, as well as make more shots available worldwide.

“We’re going to be boosting as many people as we possibly can,” Fauci said. “But, you can also simultaneously make doses available to the developing world and the United States, quite frankly, has done more than all of the other countries combined.”

Fauci also urged parents to get their younger children vaccinated. Only one in five eligible kids have currently been inoculated against COVID-19. It keeps them healthy and prevents community spread, according to Fauci.