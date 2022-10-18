(WTVO) — Multiple versions of COVID-19 are emerging simultaneously in this new “evolutionary phase” of the pandemic, and two are standing out as they evade immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants now make up about 1 out of 10 new COVID cases. The White House’s chief medical advisor said he is worried that the next variants may be far more resistant to medications that help patients manage COVID.

Fauci recommended that everyone gets fresh COVID-19 booster shots in preparation for a winter surge.