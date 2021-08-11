Fauci: Teachers should be required to get COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this May 11, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’ top infectious disease expert, says state and local governments should require teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yeah, I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should,” he said Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC. “This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it’s so important to get vaccinated.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, argued in favor of local and state mandates for teachers, rather than a federal mandate, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I’m sorry, I mean I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think we’re in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done,” he said.

Fauci also said he believes full approval of the vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration could help embower local governors to institute vaccine mandates.