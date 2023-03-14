WASHINGTON (WTVO) — A new FBI report found that hate crimes in the U.S. escalated to their highest level in 2021 since the government began tracking bias-motivated attacks 30 years ago.

More than 12,000 people filed reports, claiming that they were the victim of a hate crime in 2021.

Of those, 65% were targeted because of their race or ethnicity, while 16% were targeted based on their sexual orientation. Fourteen percent said that is was because of their religion.

Experts said that the numbers are likely much higher, because many victims do not report hate crimes.