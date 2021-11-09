FBI joins probe into Astroworld Music Festival deaths

HOUSTON, Tex. (WTVO) — The FBI joined the probe into last Friday’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

The 56-page operation plan created for the festival was released Tuesday. It covers scenarios ranging from an active shooter to sever weather. It did not include protocols in the event of an uncontrollable crowd surge.

Eight people were killed, and dozens more were injured, when fans pushed towards the stage.

More than three dozen lawsuits have already been filed against rapper Travis Scott, who founded the festival, as well as concert promoter Live Nation.