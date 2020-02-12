FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl

CAYCE, S.C. (ABC/WTVO) — Hundreds of officers are searching for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who’s been missing for more than 24 hours.

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday, after she got off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl” who “always wants to play and have fun,” her family said in a statement. “She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away.”

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said at a news conference Tuesday.

Faye’s mother, her mother’s boyfriend and Faye’s father have all been cooperative with police, Snellgrove said.

The FBI has sent agents to assist the more than 250 law enforcement officers involved in the search, Snellgrove said.

Authorities said they planned to go door-to-door through the neighborhood on Tuesday.

Area residents also offered to help search, said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department.

Photo: City of Cayce

Authorities have asked neighbors with security cameras to contact them.

“We’ve got a lot of leads in,” Snellgrove said.

“We want to get Faye back home, so we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Antley said.

“The last time Faye was seen she was wearing a black shirt with the word ‘peace’ across the front of it,” Snellgrove said. She is 3 foot 10 inches and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-205-4444.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

