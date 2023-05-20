Internet users in Louisiana will now have to provide some form of age verification before they can view pornographic websites. (Getty Images)

(WTVO) — The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court found Friday that the FBI improperly searched for information on an intelligence database 278,000 times.

The searches, which took place over several years, occurred in several different crime investigations, according to Reuters. These included Americans suspected of crime, George Floyd protests and the Jan. 6 riots.

The database stores information on individuals. The court ruled that the FBI violated rules around the use of the database.

The FBI is allowed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to search communications of foreigners abroad, including their conversations with Americans without a warrant. The court found that the FBI violated these rules between 2016-202 because there was “no reasonable basis to expect they would return foreign intelligence or evidence of crime,” the decision said.

The searches violated rules under Section 702 of the FISA Act. The Biden administration is currently trying to garner congressional support to keep surveillance powers under Section 702.

The FBI tightened its procedures in mid-2021 and 2022, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The office said that “as a result, these compliance incidents do not reflect FBI’s querying practices subsequent to the full deployment of the remedial measures.”