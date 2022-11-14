The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on November 14 said it was offering up to $25,000 for help identifying suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at an anti-abortion medical clinic in Buffalo, New York, in June.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows unidentified people starting a fire and smashing windows at a CompassCare Pregnancy Services center in the Buffalo suburb of Amherst. The incident occurred on June 7, about two weeks before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the protection of abortion rights on a federal level.

CompassCare’s website says it provides medical advice and guidance to people considering abortions and lists “Abortion Pill Reversal” among its services.

According to the FBI, the fire caused “significant damage.” One person also spray-painted “Jane was here” on the building, the FBI said.

A day after the fire, CompassCare issued a statement blaming the arson attack on a political group called “Jane’s Revenge.”

“Abortion terrorists broke glass, firebombing CompassCare’s pro-life medical office in Buffalo,” CompassCare wrote. “The signature graffiti message left by the criminals reads, ‘Jane Was Here’ referring to the terrorist organization Jane’s Revenge,” the company said.

