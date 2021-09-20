FBI search Brian Laundrie’s home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WTVO) – The FBI has searched the Florida home of Brain Laundrie, the fiancé of missing traveler Gaby Petito, one day after her body was found.

Laundrie’s parents were escorted from the home north of Fort Meyers Monday morning before the search, later being brought back for questioning.

Laundrie returned from a trip with Petito early this month, alone. He has not been seen since last week. A body believed to be Petito’s was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow to confirm the identity.

“There will be DNA tests, not just to match her DNA to the body, to see if there is anyone else’s DNA present at the scene,” said former homicide detective Brian Foley. “It can help the victims families start to begin the healing, long and long healing process.”

The FBI towed a silver mustang from Laundrie’s home on Monday.