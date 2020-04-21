FDA authorizes first COVID-19 at-home test for emergency use

(WTVO) –The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
According to a statement released on Tuesday, April 21, patients can collect their own nasal swab samples using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit.
“Specifically, for tests that include home sample collection, we worked with LabCorp to ensure the data demonstrated from at-home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other testing site,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home.”
Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail it in an insulated package to a LabCorp lab for testing.
The FDA says LabCorp intends to make the collection kits available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, in the coming weeks.
Due to sterility and cross-reactivity concerns, the FDA discourages the use of other cotton swabs that are not provided in the kits.
