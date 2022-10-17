(WTVO) — A key medicine used to help attention disorders is in short supply, according to a federal agency.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Adderall, a prescription medication used to help attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in low supply across the country. Pharmacies are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Some manufacturers make higher dosages that will not replenish until next January, while others are missing ingredients for making it. An official with OSF Healthcare said that they do not know when the shortage might end.

“Well, the issue has been different target dates, targeted at resolving the issue,” said Jerry Storm, senior vice president of pharmacy services at OSF Healthcare. “It was supposed to be resolved in the middle of October. Well, we’re there and it’s still there. Now they are saying could be on and off until the middle of January.”

Diagnoses for ADHD have increased, also leaving supplies low. The FDA said that it will continue to monitor and give supply updates.