(WTVO) — Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.

The data suggested the possibility that the updated boosters might not be any more effective than the original shots. That was left out of the pile of information that said the new vaccine was actually better.

Six advisers told CNN that the missing date would not have changed their vote because it had limitations. Moderna said that they shared the data before the FDA advisers met, but CNN said that it was posted only three days before.