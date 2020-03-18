FDA: Only buy enough food for the week

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says there’s no reason to empty shelves at grocery stores.

Agency officials insist there are no nationwide food shortages.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says Americans should only buy enough food to last a week.

The FDA says low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon. To help, the FDA is relaxing some verification and audit requirements for suppliers that are using other methods to make sure their products are safe.

Regulators have also lifted some restrictions on the trucking industry to keep merchandise moving around the country.

The agency says travel restrictions have made it difficult to conduct its usual on-site audits.

