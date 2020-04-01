FDA orders Zantac, other similar medications, pulled from market over cancer concerns

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is calling on manufacturers to immediately pull all ranitidine heartburn drugs, commonly known by the brand name Zantac from the market.

That includes both prescription and over-the-counter products.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday.

According to the FDA, an ongoing investigation found a contaminant in the medications can build up if stored at higher than normal temperatures.

The contaminant, NDMA, is a probable carcinogen — a substance that could cause cancer.

According to the New York Times, most manufacturers have already removed their products from the market, as have several major pharmacy chains.

