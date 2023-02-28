ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new vaccine may become the first to protect older people against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

An FDA panel narrowly approved an experimental shot from Pfizer. The vote was 7-4 in favor of safety and effectiveness for individuals 60 and older, the recommendation is non-binding.

The FDA itself will have to make the final call.

RSV can be dangerous for young children and the elderly. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline are seeking FDA approval for two new vaccines to protect older Americans from infections.