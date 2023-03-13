ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is setting a new national standard for mammograms to protect women with dense breasts.

The new rules will require mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue, and to recommend that the patient consults with their doctor about additional screenings if they do.

The FDA’s move is important, because breast cancer can go undetected due to hidden breast density.

Mammogram providers have up to 18 months to implement the new standards.