(WTVO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow a second updated COVID-19 booster for vulnerable Americans.

Sources close to the agency said that federal regulators are expected to authorize the additional dose in the next few weeks.

The vaccine would be free of charge. Those 65 and older would be able to receive it at least four months after their previous updated shot.

Those with immune deficiencies would also be eligible.

This comes as the Biden administration plans to roll out another, reformulated booster later this year.