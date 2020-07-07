PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters who are accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality.
The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer.
Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.
All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Georgia governor sends 1,000 National Guard troops to Atlanta over escalating violence
- Suspect in Janesville strip club shooting turns himself in, 2nd man still at large
- Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Area Wednesday Afternoon
- Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa
- Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!