WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Federal Reserve could make history when it meets on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time, to 3%, or it could hike rates by 1%, which is unprecedented. Market experts said that the board has to consider several issues.

Inflation is still a major problem, but the job market is strong. Consumers are also still spending at a healthy pace and housing prices remain high, even though there has been a substantial spike in mortgage rates.

They said that too many big rate hikes risks “sending the economy into a mild recession.”