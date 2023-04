ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Borrowers with paused federal student loan payments might have to start paying up again.

Payments are expected to restart by the end of August at the latest. They would resume either after the Supreme Court rules on President Biden’s “Student Debt Relief Plan,” or on June 30, whichever comes first.

The freeze on payment was put in place during the pandemic and has been extended eight times under both the Trump and Biden administrations, most recently in November.