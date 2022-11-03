(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts.

According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from the suspects, for a total of $545 million.

Charges for the group range from conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters, to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and more.

“This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners.”

NBC News reported that agents from the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations conducted operations in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia.

NPR reported that 15 of the suspects are accused of buying catalytic converters from local thieves and sending them to DG Auto in New Jersey and Wisconsin, where they were disassembled into raw materials and sold to a metal refinery.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically since 2018, with more than 14,000 reported in 2020 alone.

A catalytic converter is the part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that creates a chemical reaction that turns harmful air pollutants into less-harmful substances before they’re expelled through the muffler.

Since 1975, all gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States are equipped with catalytic converters to comply with federal EPA regulations.

The cost to replace a factory catalytic converter on a late-model vehicle could easily run $1,700 or more.

Illinois implemented a new law in 2022 that requires scrap yards and metal recyclers to review and record the identification of catalytic converter sellers. If a seller does not have a Secretary of State license which identifies them as an auto parts recycler, the seller will be required to fill out a 1099-MISC tax form.