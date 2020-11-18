Feds hold Illinois woman, a former escort, for allegedly obtaining COVID-19 relief loan

CHICAGO (AP) – An Illinois woman facing incarceration for stealing millions of dollars through her boyfriend’s business credit card was in the custody of federal authorities Tuesday for allegedly obtaining a COVID-19 relief loan as she prepared to report to prison.

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday was asked by federal prosecutors to revoke the bond of Crystal Lundberg, who they say illegally obtained a $150,000 pandemic-relief loan. Lundberg, 34, is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show. No new charges against Lundberg has been announced.

Lundberg, a former escort, was scheduled to report to prison on Dec. 31. But in a court filing Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to revoke her bond, saying she lied on applications for a federal Paycheck Protection Loan and failed to disclose her fraud conviction or that she was about to begin serving a 52-month prison term.

The Paycheck Protection Loan, which was disbursed in September, was to be used to keep a beauty salon Lundberg owned solvent during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Lundberg spent the money on trips, electronics, clothing and legal bills, prosecutors allege.

Lundberg was sentenced to prison last year for racking up nearly $5.8 million in charges on luxury items on the corporate credit card of a boyfriend.

