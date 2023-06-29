BEAUMONT, Texas (WTVO) — A Texas man used his role as a baseball coach and president to groom and sexually assault eight minor members of his baseball team, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, plead guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity on Wednesday.

Isaacks, a youth baseball coach and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization, allegedly groomed and molested players as young as 7 and 8-year-old starting in 2018.

“The Adam that was around my child was belligerent and acted more like a teenager and someone that had no morals or values,” a victim’s mother told 12NewsNow in August 2022.

An investigation into Isaacks’ conduct began on December 13, 2021, when a child told his parents he had been abused.

“My child called me begging to come home… I picked him up that evening,” said the mother.

The investigation revealed Isaacks took his victims on trips to Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and Florida with the intent of engaging in sexual activity, according to KFDM.

“While outside the State of Texas, Isaacks engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the minor victims. The trips were verified with records from airlines, credit card information, photos, and witnesses,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wednesday’s press release.

Parents of the victims claim Isaacks continued to prey on other boys after their sons spoke out about their coach’s behavior three weeks before his arrest.

“He had a routine, and he knew exactly what to do,” said a victim’s mother. “He knew how to groom not only the kids, but us as well and manipulate us.”

Isaacks faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. His sentencing has not been scheduled.