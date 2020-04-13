(WGN) –If you’re bored and always wanted to learn guitar, Fender is in your corner.
The iconic guitar manufacturing company is offering three months of free guitar, bass or ukulele lessons during the pandemic.
“We’re all going to be spending more time inside – so we might as well make some noise,” the company said on Twitter.
To learn more and sign up, click here.
- Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 18 people
- Fender offers free guitar lessons during pandemic
- COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at Mexican hospital to keep her family safe
- Andrea Bocelli performs ‘Amazing Grace’ to an empty cathedral during ‘Music for Hope’ concert
- 6 killed in Mississippi as a result of severe weather; A deputy and wife among those killed
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!