Fender offers free guitar lessons during pandemic

(WGN) –If you’re bored and always wanted to learn guitar, Fender is in your corner.

The iconic guitar manufacturing company is offering three months of free guitar, bass or ukulele lessons during the pandemic.

“We’re all going to be spending more time inside – so we might as well make some noise,” the company said on Twitter.

To learn more and sign up, click here.

Visit https://t.co/sojpqRNlc6 to get started — let's keep the music going. pic.twitter.com/nrWRR405ZP — Fender (@Fender) March 27, 2020

