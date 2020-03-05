Fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man in his 20’s has become diagnosed with the fifth positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Public Health say the man flew into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from Italy earlier this month.

Officials say the individual became infected in Italy and is being treated in isolation at the Rush Medical Center.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”

“While we expect to see additional cases, we are not seeing widespread transmission of the virus in Illinois and we believe the risk to the general public remains low,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We understand people are concerned, but we want to reassure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC, and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare.”

Two previously confirmed cases in Illinois have both fully recovered, the IDPH said.

On Monday, the IDPH said it was monitoring 286 cases of possible infection throughout the state.

