First Lady Jill Biden getting her own comic book

First lady Jill Biden waves to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, during a visit to the Massey Cancer center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(WTVO) — First Lady Jill Biden will soon be the star of her own comic book, alongside other women like Vice President Kamala Harris, Mother Teresa, and Dolly Parton.

TidalWave Comics is adding a 22-page comic on the first lady to its “Female Force” series on April 7th, along with a matching coloring book.

The comic will explore Biden’s youth to her relationship with then-Senator Joe Biden, through her time as America’s second lady and on to the 2020 presidential campaign.

Fomer First Lady Michelle Obama, Cher, Barbara Walters and Betty White have also been featured in the series.

“We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world,” TidalWave Comics said in a statement.