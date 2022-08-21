(WTVO) — First Lady Jill Biden was back with President Joe Biden on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.

She tested positive while vacationing with the commander in chief in South Carolina last week. The 71-year-old stayed there to isolate and took the prescription antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The Bidens reunited in Delaware on Sunday. Jill Biden, like her husband, was twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer vaccine.

President Biden suffered a rebound case of COVID-19 earlier this month.