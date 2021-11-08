First Lady to to champion COVID-19 vaccines

MCLEAN, Va. (WTVO) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will lead a nationwide campaign to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Be healthy. Be safe. Thank you moms and dads,” Biden said.

The First Lady and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy took that message to the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia on Monday. The choice of school was significant, as it was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one so far to gain approval for kids ages 5-11. The Biden Administration wants schools to lead vaccine efforts by setting up clinics on site.

Districts are also being encouraged to do outreach with parents and host community conversations to answer questions.