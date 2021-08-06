Flights to Chicago from Indiana delayed due to threat at Ft. Wayne airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigate a report of “threat.”

The airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.” The airport was evacuated.

FWA has received a potential threat to airport & passenger safety and security. Airport public safety has responded to the threat & passengers & airport staff have been evacuated. Local mutual aid has been deployed & responded.



We will share updates as they are available. — Fort Wayne Airport (@flyfwa) August 6, 2021

At a press conference, officials said the TSA notified the airport of a tweet suggesting their was a bomb on an outbound Delta flight. Authorities said a passenger on that flight wished to get off the plane at the last minute, and was carrying a bag with “abnormal things in it,” adding credibility to the threat. The airport was evacuated as law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach are currently delayed and the airport is resuming regular operation.