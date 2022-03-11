TAMPA, Fla. (WTVO) — A new bill in Florida would require students to take a class on financial literacy and money management to graduate.

House Bill 1115 passed the Florida legislature, and would require curriculum that includes how to open and manage a bank account, according to WFLA.

Students would also learn how to balance a checkbook, money management including “spending, credit, credit scores and managing debt, including retail and credit card debt,” loan applications, and how to calculate interest rates and federal income taxes.

The changes would take effect in the 2022 to 2023 school year for students beginning in 9th grade.

The bill is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.