Florida county where Rush Limbaugh lived won’t follow order to lower flags in his honor

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County, Florida, commissioner says flags won’t be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh despite an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Melissa McKinlay tweeted late Tuesday that the “lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions.”

She noted that while Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also “incredibly divisive.”

Limbaugh died of lung cancer last week at age 70.

He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County. DeSantis’ order set off protests from other public officials who also didn’t deem him worthy of the honor.