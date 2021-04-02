Florida Gov. DeSantis signs executive order banning ‘vaccine passport’ requirements

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline that expired Monday, Oct. 5 until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 6 after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After vowing to do so, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday took executive action to ban the requirement of so-called “vaccine passports” in the state.

The governor signed an executive order waiving the requirement that people show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to patronize a business.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis had said at a press conference Monday.

Under the governor’s order, government agencies are barred from issuing documentation that would certify a person’s vaccination status to a third party or publish or share an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination record or similar health information.

Businesses will also be prohibited from asking guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine record in order for them to access the business or a service. Businesses must comply with the order to be eligible for grants or contracts funded by the state, and government agencies must work with businesses to help them comply with the order, which went into effect on Friday.